Author V. de la Cruz Releases New Paranormal Thriller - The Enigma Within

V. de la Cruz is pleased to announce the release of her new supernatural thriller, The Enigma Within. This gripping tale explores the depths of the paranormal, weaving a story that will leave readers spellbound.



In The Enigma Within, readers are invited to journey into the mysterious world of the paranormal alongside the renowned lead paranormal investigator, Leon Evans. With his unique abilities, Evans has earned a reputation for uncovering the unexplained and the supernatural. In this spine-tingling adventure, Evans leads his crew and a select group of lucky fans on an exclusive international paranormal investigation in a hauntingly beautiful vineyard nestled near the coast of Baja, Mexico.



Set amidst the sinister vineyard, where tales from its past left a trail of fear and fascination, The Enigma Within immerses readers in an atmosphere of anticipation, tension, and the unknown. An unexpected occurrence changes the course of the investigation, leading to a sequence of horrific events that echo through the hacienda and vineyard, setting the stage for a spine-tingling experience like no other.



As Evans and his team delve deeper into the vineyard's dark history, they unlock repressed memories and decipher secrets with their combined expertise, uncovering a web of interconnected stories, each more chilling than the last.



The Enigma Within is a suspenseful paranormal tale that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. With every twist and turn, the line between the living and the supernatural blurs, pushing the boundaries of reality to their limits. As the investigation unfolds, Leon and company must confront their deepest fears and question the very nature of the world they thought they knew.



Step into the realm of the paranormal, where the line between what we know and what we fear blurs into an electrifying tale of suspense and intrigue.



About the Author

V. de la Cruz was born in Mexico and raised in the Baja California and San Diego areas; she currently resides in Reno, Nevada. An artist and creative at heart, she encompasses her life around various artistic mediums, including writing poetry, composing music, and professional makeup with a focus on horror special effects. Her passion for art and the written word are depicted in her storytelling.





