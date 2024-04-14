Al Mazar Al Shamali Centre Hosts Inclusive Festival For Disabled Children

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Al Mazar Al Shamali Young Women Centre, in cooperation with the Directorate of Education in the district, on Sunday organised a festival for persons with disabilities, attended by 30 children aged between 6 and 14.



Al Mazar Al Shamali Director of Education Nasser Masri stressed the importance of nurturing talents among persons with disabilities as a key factor in building self-confidence and fostering social integration, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Masri also

underscored the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in caring for individuals with disabilities, calling for prioritising their needs to facilitate their progress in society.



The festival featured a variety of recreational programmes and activities designed to enhance the skills, talents and happiness of children with disabilities, aimed to promote their integration into society while raising awareness and understanding of disability inclusion.

Samar Khasawneh, the director of the centre, said that the festival embodied the values of solidarity, understanding, and equality, noting that the event provided a platform for learning, interaction, and appreciation of the abilities and talents of individuals with disabilities.



Khasawneh

said that the activities are tailored to the needs and interests of individuals with disabilities, including

art shows, musical performances, dancing, interactive games and special sports activities, adding that the event was organized to foster interaction, cooperation and social communication among the participants.