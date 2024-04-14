Kshatriya Community Holds Rally In Rajkot, Demands Withdrawal Of Union Minister's Candidature

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, April 15 (IANS) More than 1,50,000 people reportedly belonging to the Kshatriya community from across Gujarat and neighbouring states gathered in Rajkot on Sunday evening, demanding the immediate withdrawal of Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's candidature as the BJP candidate from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

Union Minister Rupala is facing backlash from the community after he claimed in March that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution by foreign rulers and Britishers and even married off their daughters to them.

The Union Minister has issued two apologies since the row erupted and even engaged with Kshatriya leaders to quell the unrest.

The 'Kshatriya Maha Semmelan' in Rajkot was the largest such gathering following previous meetings in Dhandhuka, Patan, and Himmatnagar, signalling a significant escalation in the community's protest.

A second phase of the agitation will begin on April 19, coinciding with the last day to withdraw candidature.

A leader threatened to block highways if detained post-meeting, while others suggested confrontational "treatment" if the Union Minister comes to campaign in their village. Despite these statements, the majority of speeches emphasized maintaining peace and discipline.