Qatari PM, Iranian FM Tackles Latest Developments In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 14 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed on Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hussein Amir-Abdollahian the latest developments in the region and ways to reduce tension and bring calm, in addition to the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this came during a telephone call conducted by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Iranian Foreign Minister.

The statement stated that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed during the call the State of Qatar's deep concern about developments in the situation in the region, calling on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint.

Abdulrahman stressed the need for joint action to reduce escalation in the region and resolve differences peacefully.

Abdulrahman also renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.

Iran carried out attack with drones and missiles on various targets inside the Israeli occupation in retaliation to the bombing of the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus at the beginning of this month. (end)

sss







MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108093169