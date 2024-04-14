UN Chief: Now Is The Time For Maximum Restraint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 14 (KUNA) -- In his first response after the Iranian drones and missiles attack toward the Israeli occupation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that "now is the time for maximum restraint."

In an emergency UN meeting, Guterres said "now is the time to defuse and de-escalate."

"It's time to step back from the brink. It is vital to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East," he added.

"The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict," the UN Chief added.

Last night, drones and missiles fired by Iran, which saw a major escalation of the conflict in the region. (end)

amm







MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108093167