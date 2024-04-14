Two Injured As Fragments Of Downed Enemy Missile Fall On Private Houses In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments of a downed Russian missile fell on private houses in Dnipro late on Sunday, April 14, damaging two people

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"️Explosions were heard in the region – in the Dnipro district - at around 18:00. The defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy missile. ️In the regional center, falling debris damaged private houses. According to preliminary information, two people were injured. Smoke can be seen in the Liubymivka community. Details will come later," Lysak wrote.

According to him, 11 attacks were launched in the Nikopol district during the day. The enemy struck peaceful settlements with heavy artillery and drones.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak