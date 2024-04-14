Amman Mayor, Aleppo, Beirut City Council Presidents Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- Amman Mayor Youssef Shawarbeh Sunday met with the President of the Aleppo City Council, Maad Madlaji, the Chairperson of the Beirut Municipal Council, Abdullah Darwish, for cooperation talks.Shawarbeh talked in the meeting, in Amman, about the tasks, projects and plans of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), adding that over 4.5 million people live in Amman, which is 800 square kilometres.Shawarbeh discussed the GAM strategic plan for 2022-2026 and the inputs taken into account when preparing the royal directives of the government, GAM and state institutions.He added that each project in the strategy has an identification card with the cost, the source of funding, its objectives and the timetable for implementation.Shawarbeh added that the strategic plan included 212 projects and initiatives to achieve 15 objectives and 30 targets at a total cost of JOD918 million.