UAE: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm, Hail Forecast As Unstable Weather Intensifies

Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast lightning and thunder with a chance of hail over some areas. Heavy rains are expected to cause flooding, while strong winds will reduce horizontal visibility.

These conditions have been forecast from Monday afternoon till early morning on Wednesday. During this period, winds with speeds of up to 65kmph will kick up dust, reducing visibility. The seas are expected to be rough.

On Wednesday, the country's northern and eastern areas will see rains, which will gradually decrease by evening.

The weather is expected to ease up by Thursday, with no rain forecast for the day.

In neighbouring Oman, heavy rains caused flash floods in multiple areas. Videos posted on social media show vehicles being swept away, while the Gulf country's emergency officials said they were responding to several reports of families and children trapped in cars and homes.

Heavy rain, thunder lashed several parts

It's worth noting that in mid-March severe weather conditions prevailed in the country prompting the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) to continuously monitor the situation while implementing suitable measures to minimize any weather-related risks.

Severe weather conditions began on March 9. Heavy rain and thunder lashed several parts of the country that night, with many residents waking up to showers, dark skies and strong winds the following day.

People were recommended to remain indoors, while events were called off and popular recreational areas were shut down.

People work remotely

In February, the UAE faced unpredictable weather conditions, prompting private sector companies to strongly recommend 'work from home' arrangements for their employees.

Residents were cautioned about adverse weather, as six out of seven emirates experienced moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation emphasized the importance of flexible working patterns to ensure employee safety, especially for outdoor work.

Companies were urged to comply with occupational health and safety requirements and ensure the well-being of workers commuting to outdoor locations. In the education sector, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) advised private schools, nurseries, and universities to provide distance learning options for students.

