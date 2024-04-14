Amir, UAE President Stress Need To Reduce Escalation, Avoid Expanding Conflict In The Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with his brother President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the regional and international developments.

This came during the phone call that HH the Amir received on Sunday from HH the President of the UAE.

During the call, HH the Amir and HH the President of the UAE stressed the need to reduce all forms of escalation and avoid expanding the conflict in the region, in addition to the importance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories to reach a permanent and final solution to the Palestinian cause that achieves a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.