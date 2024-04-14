1,717 Tonnes Of Wheat Flour Distributed To Gaza During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has distributed 1,717 tonnes of wheat flour to displaced and affected families in the Gaza Strip during the holy month of Ramadan.

The JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli confirmed on Saturday that each family received a portion of 25 kilogrammes as part of the ongoing efforts to support the people of Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The organisation will continue to send aid based on updated needs assessments, with the aim of providing the best assistance possible to those affected by the crises and ensuring equitable distribution to deserving recipients, he said.

After a four-month hiatus, JHCO delivered this vital commodity to northern Gaza, despite the blockade that has hindered food deliveries.



In a statement issued on Friday, JHCO revealed the distribution of 250,000 Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan to displaced and affected people in all regions of the Gaza Strip, from the central to the southern and northern regions.

Shibli expressed gratitude for the invaluable contributions of the donors whose support was instrumental in making the initiative a success, Petra added.