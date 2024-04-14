Natural gas output in Qatar surges 5-fold over 2 decades

(MENAFN) Qatar has made remarkable strides in its natural gas production, achieving a five-fold increase over the last two decades. Now, the nation is poised for further expansion, with plans to increase its natural gas output by an impressive 70 percent by the year 2050, as indicated in the 8th edition of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Global Gas Outlook 2050.



This significant growth is anticipated to be driven by two major expansions in the North Field, the world's largest natural gas field. Scheduled for 2026 and 2028, the North Field East and North Field South expansions are expected to play a pivotal role in Qatar's gas production surge.



In line with global environmental concerns, Qatar is actively investing in eco-friendly measures to reduce its carbon footprint. These initiatives encompass carbon capture and storage, alongside efforts to mitigate methane emissions.



The Middle East and Eurasia are forecasted to experience substantial growth in natural gas production, collectively representing 43.2 percent of global gas production by 2050. Additionally, with Africa's projected surge, mainly fueled by offshore gas production, these regions are poised to dominate global gas supply, accounting for 53.6 percent.



Within the region, non-associated conventional gas projects, notably in Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, are expected to drive the growth in natural gas production. Furthermore, Iraq is set to lead associated natural gas production, while conventional gas projects in Iran, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia will spearhead overall production growth, comprising 94 percent until 2050. Gradually, unconventional tight gas resources in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are anticipated to contribute to production growth as well.

