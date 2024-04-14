Trump has no plans of visiting Ukraine

(MENAFN) Republican presidential frontrunner, Donald Trump, has declined an invitation from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to visit Ukraine, stating that it would not be appropriate for him to do so while he is not holding public office. According to Reuters, Trump's campaign relayed that the former US leader does not view it as advisable to travel to Ukraine at this time.



Zelensky had reportedly extended the invitation to Trump through intermediaries, as disclosed during an interview with outlets of the German-based Axel Springer media group. The Ukrainian president's invitation comes amidst Trump's anticipated rematch with incumbent President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election.



Trump has previously made bold claims regarding his ability to swiftly resolve the Ukraine conflict if he were to return to the presidency, asserting that he could accomplish the task within "24 hours." While details of his proposed strategy remain vague, reports have suggested that it would involve concessions from Ukraine, including recognizing Russian sovereignty over certain territories currently claimed by Ukraine. However, Trump's aides have dismissed such reports as speculation from uninformed sources.



Zelensky, meanwhile, has expressed skepticism regarding Trump's proposed peace initiatives, particularly those that entail relinquishing Ukrainian territories. The Ukrainian president has characterized such ideas as "primitive" and cautioned against hasty concessions in negotiations with Moscow.



In response to Zelensky's invitation, Trump's team clarified to Reuters that there has been no formal outreach from the Ukrainian president to the 45th president. They emphasized Trump's stance that it would not be appropriate for him to visit Ukraine while he is not serving as commander in chief.



As Trump's decision reverberates, it underscores the delicate diplomatic dynamics at play amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the implications of presidential candidacy on international engagements. The rejection of Zelensky's invitation reflects Trump's prioritization of his political role and the complexities of engaging with foreign leaders amidst a presidential campaign.

MENAFN14042024000045015687ID1108092312