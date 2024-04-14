IWPCO announces Iran’s hydropower plants prepared for summer season

(MENAFN) According to a statement from the Iran Water & Power Resources Development Company (IWPCO), the hydroelectric power plants in Iran are fully prepared to meet the increased electricity demand anticipated during the peak consumption period in the summer. Jaber Mousavi, an official from IWPCO, highlighted that the current capacity of the hydroelectric power plants under IWPCO's operation stands at 3,465 megawatts (MW). He emphasized that these power plants will be operating at their maximum capacity throughout the summer season, ensuring a stable supply of electricity.



Earlier reports from IWPCO revealed that the hydroelectric power plants in Iran have already been actively contributing to the country's electricity generation. Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, these plants have collectively produced over 250,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity.



“Hydropower plants were fully prepared to produce clean and renewable energy during Nowruz (Iran’s New Year holidays),” IWPCO Deputy Head Vahid Izadi declared.



Hydropower, also referred to as water power, harnesses the energy of falling or swiftly flowing water to generate electricity or power machinery. This process involves converting the gravitational potential or kinetic energy inherent in water sources into usable power.



Hydroelectricity, a form of hydropower, represents a sustainable method of energy production. It predominantly involves the generation of electricity, although it also serves as one component of pumped-storage hydroelectricity, an energy storage system.



One of the key advantages of hydropower lies in its environmentally friendly nature. Unlike fossil fuels, hydropower does not directly emit carbon dioxide or other pollutants into the atmosphere. Additionally, it offers a relatively consistent and dependable source of energy.



Despite its benefits, hydropower presents challenges on economic, social, and environmental fronts. Its implementation necessitates access to sufficiently energetic water sources, typically rivers or elevated lakes.

