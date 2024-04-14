(MENAFN) In the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia's actions in Ukraine, China has firmly asserted its stance of autonomy and non-interference in response to veiled threats from senior American diplomats. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized that the relationship between Beijing and Moscow is solely their own concern, rebuffing any attempts at external interference or coercion.



The remarks came in response to statements made by United States Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, who warned that further Russian advancements in Ukraine would impact the United States-China relationship. Campbell's remarks underscored Washington's concerns about recent developments in Europe and its implications for global power dynamics.



In a press briefing, Mao reiterated China's commitment to normal cooperation with Russia and rejected any accusations or pressure from external sources. She emphasized China's impartial and constructive approach to promoting peace talks in Ukraine, urging certain countries to address the root causes of the crisis rather than scapegoating China.



Despite United States efforts to rally international support against Russia, Beijing has steadfastly resisted joining Washington-led initiatives, including embargoes against Moscow.



Campbell's comments echo similar sentiments expressed by United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her recent visit to China, prompting a firm response from Chinese officials regarding the protection of China's legitimate rights and interests.



As tensions between major powers continue to escalate amidst the Ukraine crisis, China's assertive response underscores its commitment to maintaining independence and sovereignty in its foreign policy decisions. The dynamics between China, Russia, and the United States remain complex, with each nation navigating its own strategic interests amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes.

