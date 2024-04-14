Russian Shelling Kills Three Residents Of Donetsk Region On April 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed three residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday, April 13.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On April 13, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Netailove and one in Novoselydivka. Five people in the region were injured during the day," he said.

Filashkin said the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russian invaders attack Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region

Earlier reports said that on April 13, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a high-rise building in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. The enemy also shelled Netailove, Novoselydivka and Krasnohorivka. The strikes killed three people and injured one person.