Katara Successfully Concludes Eid Celebration Activities

Doha, Qatar: Katara's Eid Al Fitr activities, organised by the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara from April 10 to 13, concluded yesterday amid artistic success. The programme included a rich and diverse package of cultural events, recreational and artistic activities, and fireworks displays.



The closing day was filled with many pleasant and surprises, as the Qatari Ardha presented its latest performances and artistic paintings inspired by the Qatari heritage, amid distinguished participation of children who performed the Ardha dances while carrying swords, while the band members used drums and tambourines in close rows while chanting enthusiastic chants and chants interspersed between them.

Poems of praise and pride that inspire sacrifice and redemption was also held, in a beautiful scene that establishes this ancient heritage and keeps it present in the memory of the children.

About twelve artists put the final touches on their paintings and artistic murals within the“Free Drawing” event that was held on Katara Corniche and in front of the public, during which they expressed the joys of Eid, its beautiful meanings and values, and presented artistic drawings of the utmost beauty, mastery and magnificence, all of which are impressive.

Visual artist, Labiba Musa expressed her happiness at participating for the first time in Katara's activities on Eid Al Fitr, explaining that her painting expresses the Qatari heritage and preparations for Eid.

As for the visual artist, Ismail Al Masry, he expressed his happiness at participating in the free drawing event held at Katara Corniche, pointing out that his painting documents the joy of Eid in the past in Al Furjan, Qatar, where he painted children's clothes in bright and cheerful colours that express the joy of Eid.

Plastic artist, Abdul Majeed Al Balushi also expressed his pleasure in participating in the Eid activities in Katara, pointing out that his painting, in which he adopted the abstract style, embodies the joy of children on Eid, as he used many features of the Qatari heritage and the decorations that abound in ancient Qatari homes, praising what the activity of free drawing in front of the public allows it to spread the culture of visual arts among visitors.

On the other hand, the artistic workshops held by Katara on the Katara Corniche continued to attract children and their parents, as many of them expressed their admiration for Katara's activities and the beautiful meanings and aesthetic effects they carry, and cultural, artistic and cognitive communication between the audience and the participating artists, in addition to what this viewing achieves.

Participation involves interacting and enjoying what the artist presents, who spreads his art and talent to the public, stressing that Katara's holding of these artistic events and workshops contributes to refining talents, deepening ideas, elevating the plastic arts, and presenting them in a sophisticated manner with multiple visions and cultures.

Meanwhile, the artistic, cultural and entertainment performances presented by Katara throughout the days of Eid were well received by the large audiences who packed Katara's theatres, halls and corniche. An atmosphere of joy also prevailed as the distribution of“Katara Eid Gift” continued to be distributed to children who were accompanied by their families, relatives and friends, which draw the most beautiful faces on their faces.

The closing performances of the Police Music Band also attracted the admiration of the audience due to the distinctive musical passages it contained, performed by the band members, who played various musical instruments, deriving their melodies from contemporary art mixed with the ancient Qatari heritage.