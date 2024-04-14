Colombia Emerges As Leader In Latam M&A Amid Regional Slowdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Colombia was Latin America's only major market to experience growth in capital for mergers and acquisitions (M&A).



This occurred amidst a general slowdown in the region's M&A activity .



Marcela Chacón Sierra, the institutional spokesperson for TTR, highlighted Colombia's resilience in transactional markets despite prevalent uncertainties.



This period featured a notable transaction: Grupo Gilinski's takeover bid for the food conglomerate Grupo Nutresa .



This deal alone mobilized $2.066 billion in M&A from January to March. It accounted for a substantial 309% increase in the capital mobilized for mergers and acquisitions in Colombia.



Despite this impressive capital influx, the number of M&A transactions in Colombia saw a slight decline of 2%, totaling 61 for the quarter.







This decline was mitigated by strong performance in sectors such as renewable energy, agricultural assets, road concessions, and infrastructure.



These industries helped boost Colombia's standing over Chile in the Latin American mergers and acquisitions rankings.



Looking forward, Colombia faces the challenge of sustaining a robust business pipeline amidst volatile political and economic climates.



Both local and international investors grapple with the region's economic deceleration, reflecting broader trends across Latin America.



In the first quarter of 2024, the region recorded 603 mergers and acquisitions, valued at a combined $11.185 billion.



This represented a 22% decrease in transaction numbers and a 10% drop in their value compared to the same period in 2023.



North American companies were the most active in strategic transactions across Latin America, followed by European and Asian firms.

Cautious investment strategies

Cross-border investments were notably vibrant, with Latin American firms actively pursuing opportunities in Europe and North America.



Amidst a backdrop of regional instability and escalating violence, the World Bank has adjusted its economic forecasts for Latin America and the Caribbean.



Now, it predicts only a modest GDP growth of 1.6% for the year 2024.



This revised economic outlook highlights the necessity for cautious investment strategies in the region.



It also emphasizes the increasing calls for stability and strategic investments to enhance the economic standing of Latin America and the Caribbean.

MENAFN14042024007421016031ID1108091433