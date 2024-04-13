Ukrainian Sappers Clear 4,196 Items Of Unexploded Ordnance Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's mine clearance teams have removed and neutralized 4,196 items of unexploded ordnance in liberated territories over the past week.

The ministry said that 369 demining groups were involved in clearing the liberated territories from explosive remnants of war.

Over the past week, they examined and cleared 4,570 hectares of terrain, 4,518 hectares of agricultural land, 15.48 kilometers of highways, 40.46 kilometers of railways and 3.1 kilometers of power lines.

In total, sappers of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's units have already discovered and destroyed 334,502 items of unexploded ordnance.