Algeria FM, Russian Special Envoy Discuss Palestine Cause, Sahel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 13 (KUNA) -- Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf and Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed Saturday the developments of Palestine's cause and the latest situations in the Sahel region.

This came during Attaf's reception of the Russian envoy within the framework of periodical political talks between Algeria and Russia, Algeria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The talks marked a chance to review cooperative relations and partnership between the two countries, and means of boosting and expanding them, it added.

The two sides also shared views and visions on regional and international issues of mutual interest, mainly the latest situations in the Sahel, it noted.

Over the last period, Russia has intensified its presence in the Sahel by signing security deals with Mali and Niger. (end)

maa







MENAFN13042024000071011013ID1108090906