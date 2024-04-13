Khost Remote Areas Residents Demand Maternity Health Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of remote areas in southeastern Khost province say they lack access to basic health services, including well-equipped maternity clinics.

They say there are no health clinics in many remote areas and if any they have no maternity wards.

The residents are asking the government to solve the problem.

Among these remote areas one is Babrak Tana area in Alisher district near the Durand Line.

Badshah, an inhabitant of this area, told Pajhwok Afghan News they had no access to maternity health services.

He said their patients often died on the way before reaching hospital due to bad condition of roads and lack of female doctors.

Saifullah Khan, a resident of Sabari district, told Pajhwok although a health center existed in their area, it was without any female workers.

He said l patients reached the provincial capital with many difficulties and asked relevant agencies to appoint female doctors in remote areas.

He added:“There is no one here at night to provide maternity services to women. If there is a maternal illness, we immediately take them to the provincial hospital.”

On the other hand, Public Health Department officials say maternity wards are functioning and providing services to the people in all districts of the province.

Naqibullah Masoum, spokesman for the department, told Pajhwok they were trying to extend their services to all remote areas.

Buildings for some health centers in rural areas have been constructed years ago, but they are yet to be made functional.

