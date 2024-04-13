Sydney Mall Stabbings: Australian PM Albanese Lauds Policewoman For Saving Lives; Calls Her A Hero (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australian police reported that a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage through a bustling Sydney shopping center on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and multiple injuries, including a small child. The assailant, who remains unidentified, stabbed several people before being shot dead by a policewoman at the scene.

The tragic incident unfolded at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, crowded with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

Following the horrific incident, Australian PM Anthony Albanese labelled the attack as 'a horrific act of violence'. Speaking from Canberra, he said, "The devastating scenes of Bondi Junction beyond words, or understanding, Australians will be shocked this evening.

This was a horrific act of violence indiscriminately targeted at the innocent people going about an ordinary Saturday, doing their shopping."

Albanese said the“nation offers our deepest condolences and sympathies to all those who are grieving for someone they have lost and we send our strength to those who have been injured”.

Albanese praised healthcare workers and first responders stating, "And all of us are thinking of the dedicated doctors, nurses and health care workers who will be working through the night to save lives and to care for their fellow Australians."

"Today Bondi Junction was the scene of shocking violence, but it was also witnessed to the humanity and the heroism of our fellow Australians. Our police, our first responders, and of course everyday people who could never have imagined that they would face such a moment and some of the footage is quite extraordinary. Staff for whom there should have been a normal shift shoppers peacefully going about their lives.

And yet for these Australians, their first instinct in the face of danger was to help someone else. That is what we hold on to tonight," the Australian PM added.

Praising the courage of the lady police officer, who confronted the attacked, Albanese stated, "She entered the proceedings that were taking place, obviously very dangerous, by herself.

She is certainly a hero. There is no doubt that she saved lives through her action. And it is a reminder that those people who wear [the] uniform are people who rush to danger, not away from it."

"And I give thanks to every, every one of them, for the actions that they've taken up to now and the actions that they will take over the coming days, which will be a difficult period as well. Thank you," the Australian PM added.

Reece Kershaw, the commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, said it is“too early to determine a motive” and has warned it would be“unhelpful to speculate” at this stage.

Asked whether there is any information about whether this was a terrorist incident, Kershaw has said, "Having spoken with the NSW police commissioner, at this stage, it's too early to give that assessment. However, all the agencies, the right agencies are working together to make that assessment."

The Australian PM echoed Kershaw's sentiments stating, "I think the AFP commissioner has made it clear that speculation ... would be unhelpful at this time, we should allow the investigators to go about their work ... I've also had a discussion tonight with the director general of Asio. The motive at this stage is unknown and we will, of course, continue to update the Australian public as more information is known."

Asked whether Australians should be fearful about other attacks that might be related to this one, Anthony Albanese has said it appears the attacker has acted alone.

"Look, it certainly is my view that we should allow this investigation to take place. It would appear, that this person has. In fact, acted alone, the motives are not known yet and speculation on that would not be helpful at this time. But we have been clear and transparent. And I know that the NSW police as well as now the AFP, have made information available, as a priority because we understand that the Australian public will be very shocked by this event. Our heart goes out to them," Albanese said.

In a statement released by the Australian Police, more information about the horrifying attack has emerged. "About 3.30pm... emergency services were called to Westfield in Bondi Junction, following reports multiple people had been stabbed.

An officer attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended and was allegedly confronted by a man with a knife. The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was fatally shot," the statement read.

"The officer conducted CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, who worked on the man; however, he could not be revived. It has been confirmed the man fatally stabbed six people in the centre before he was shot," the statement added.

Local media broadcast security camera footage depicting a man wearing an Australian rugby league jersey running through the shopping center with a large knife, while injured individuals lay motionless on the floor.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic, with shoppers frantically seeking safety and police working to secure the area. Many sought refuge in nearby shops, attempting to shield themselves and their loved ones from harm.