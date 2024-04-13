PM Modi Met THESE Indian Gamers, Engaged In Discussion About Skillset

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a move towards understanding and advancing India's gaming landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently convened with some of the country's leading gamers. During the meeting, the participants delved into various aspects of shaping the gaming industry's trajectory in India.

Among the prominent figures present was Naman Mathur , widely recognized as "Mortal," a 26-year-old professional esports player and co-founder of S8UL Sports. Mathur has secured victories in prestigious gaming tournaments, including the 2022 Battleground Mobile Pro Series season 1.

Anshu Bisht , alias "Gamerfleet," aged 26, is renowned for his expertise in Minecraft and his engaging content on YouTube through streams and vlogs.

Ganesh Gangadhar , popularly known as "Skrossi," aged 26, is a global esports player who made history as the first Indian representative in the Valorant Champions Tour. Gangadhar shares his gaming insights and strategies with a sizable audience on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Payal Dhare , aged 23, stands as India's most celebrated female gaming creator, recognized with the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year Award in Creators United 2023.

Tirth Mehta , known as "Gcttirth," aged 26, is a prominent gamer and game developer, clinching India's first-ever esports bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018.

Mithilesh Patankar , aka "MythPat," aged 27, garners attention for his entertaining gaming content across various streaming platforms, earning nominations for the Streamy Awards.

During the dialogue, PM Modi and the gamers explored the surge of gaming in India and the burgeoning career opportunities within the industry. Discussions also revolved around the participation of women in gaming and the challenges faced by gamers in the country.

One crucial topic of discussion was the distinction between skill-based games and those offering quick income, with gamers suggesting the need for clarity in this regard. Additionally, concerns regarding video game addiction were addressed during the meeting. The gathering showcased the government's acknowledgement of the gaming sector's significance and its commitment to fostering its growth and development.