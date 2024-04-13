Twin Brothers Held With Fake Currency Worth Rs 1.88 L In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 13 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested twin brothers in Bhilwara district and seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 1,88,600 of Rs 200 denomination notes from their possession, the police said.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police, Rajan Dushyant, said that police acted on a tip-off that the two accused were roaming in a market with counterfeit currency notes.

A special team has been formed which reached the location and arrested the twin brothers, Nirankush and Niranjan, with counterfeit currency.

When the accused were asked where they brought these notes from and where they were taking them, it was found that they themselves were printing fake currency notes on good quality paper with the help of a laptop, printer-scanner and green colour.