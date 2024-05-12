Al Khater: Palestinian Women, Children An Icon Of Steadfastness, Strength

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in the“Women for Palestine” conference, held in Doha yesterday under the theme 'Safety is my right'.

In a speech at the conference, she affirmed that safety is a legitimate right for every human being, a right that religions have established and guaranteed by laws and regulations, adding that the message of the conference to the women and children of Palestine is that, with their patience, they have become an icon of steadfastness and strength in the entire world. Their patience and steadfastness led to a global awakening that extended from east to west, an awakening that goes beyond the boundaries of the Palestine question to a real accountability and a radical review of the prevailing Western civilizational model with all its concepts about freedom, equality, women's liberation and progress, she said.“Therefore, women, men and children of Palestine, we say that all of us and humanity owe you a lot.”

The Minister of State for International Cooperation highlighted the importance of such efforts, meetings and activities in which Arab and Muslim women speak for themselves, starting from a solid civilizational foundation that establishes an authentic intellectual approach.

Finding such authentic, active and advocating voice that defends the nation's issues in every field requires encouragement, knowledge acquisition, and daring to seek the right, she said.

Al Khater noted that Palestinian women inherited their courage, faith, strength and patience from the ancient history of their nation. They are female leaders and role models who were famous for their loyalty, strength of character, and solidity of stance, and who contributed, along with their brothers, to spreading the message and building the Arab and Islamic civilization.

The Nakba of 1948 and subsequent massacres and ethnic cleansing of the people of Palestine entrenched in the mind and conscience of Palestinian women all the meanings of steadfastness and resistance.

In the current aggression against Gaza, women's steadfastness and patience are embodied in its greatest manifestations. This doctor, Amira Al Assouli - one of thousands of brave Palestinian women - defies death and the bullets of the Israeli occupation to save an injured young man in front of the gate of the Nasser Medical Complex.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation renewed Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people until they achieve all their legitimate rights, especially the right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, noting that Qatar is continuing its diplomatic and mediation efforts in order to stop the aggression and its disastrous effects.