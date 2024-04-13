Gurugram: Cong, JJP And INLD Adopt 'Wait-&-Watch' Policy In Naming LS Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) With the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana scheduled to be held on May 25, the Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have adopted a 'wait-and-watch' approach to finalise their candidates for the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency.

According to sources in the Congress, veteran Bollywood actor and senior leader Raj Babbar may be fielded from the Gurugram seat, which is considered to be an Ahir-dominated region.

The party's high command may consider a celebrity face to counter BJP senior leader Rao Inderjit Singh on this seat.

The Congress is also in a dilemma after retired Captain Ajay Yadav, another popular Ahir leader, refused to contest the elections. This is another reason within the party as the caste combinations are also being kept in mind while deciding the party ticket.

However, a senior Congress leader said:“Not just Gurugram, but in several other constituencies the party may use celebrity power. as their popularity could attract crowds. Raj Babbar is a senior leader and veteran parliamentarian. He can give a tough fight to Singh."

Sources said:“Since the notification for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections would be issued on April 29, the parties have enough time to nominate candidates. Even if the candidates are named around the date of issuing the poll notification, they will get enough time to campaign for the May 25 elections.”

Amid the ongoing Navratras until April 17, JJP leaders said the party would soon announce its candidate for Gurugram.

Similarly, the INLD also could not finalise its nominee yet.

The BJP is the only party that has declared a candidate for the Gurugram seat while the Congress, JJP and INLD have yet to announce their candidates.