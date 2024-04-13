Explosions Heard In Luhansk Near Machine Building Plant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in the area of the machine-building plant in occupied Luhansk. Locals have posted photos and videos of the fire.

This was reported on the Telegram Operatyvnyi ZSU [Operative AFU], Ukrinform reports.

"The strike was launched on the Luhansk machine building plant, which, according to preliminary data, is an enemy repair depot," the statement said.

Smoke, typical of burning diesel fuel, is rising over Luhansk.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 11, three powerful explosions rocked temporarily occupied Mariupol: two in the port area and one near the railway.