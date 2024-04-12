War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 67 Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled more than 67 attacks in five sectors of the front on Friday, including 24 attacks on the Bakhmut axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on April 12, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 81 combat engagements occurred on the battlefield throughout the day.

Ukrainian aircraft struck 12 areas in which enemy troops and military hardware were concentrated and four anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukraine's air defense units destroyed a Kh-59 guided aerial missile. Ukrainian missile forces hit two enemy anti-aircraft defense systems and an electronic warfare station.

The enemy launched two missile strikes and 72 air strikes and carried out 116 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine