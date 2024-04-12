Kuwaiti Charity Secures Much-Wanted Meat To Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Relief Society has distributed meat to war-afflicted families in Gaza after the fasting month of Ramadan.

Omar Al-Thuwaini, the society's deputy director general, said in remarks to KUNA on Friday that the society, in coordination with the charities "Wafa" and "Rahma," distributed during the three-day Eid Al-Fitr 52 tons of meat to the poor, displaced families and those affected with the Israeli aggression on South Gaza.

The relief activity was supported by the State of Kuwait Al-Awqaf General Secretariat.

Meanwhile, "Wafa" director general Muhaisen Al-Atawneh, said 10,000 relocated families in the enclave received amounts of donated meat during the Eid. His peer at "Rahma," Mohammad Qaddous, said Kuwait, since the start of the Israeli aggression in early October, has doubled the aid sent to Gaza via the air, the land and sent in medical teams to treat the injured.

Much of the aid supplies that had been sent to Gaza or dropped from the air were cereals. The meat had been scarce in the shell-devastated and beleaguered strip. (end)

