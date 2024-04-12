Biomednewsbreaks - Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGY) Leveraging Portfolio To Overcome Current Limitations In Healthcare

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY) , a medical technology that creates medical solutions to treat life-threatening conditions, is developing a portfolio of technologies, including Sigyn Therapy(TM), ChemoPrep(TM), ChemoPure(TM) and ImmunePrep(TM), which have each been designed to overcome a current limitation in healthcare.“As it relates to pathogen-associated disorders, the company has advanced Sigyn Therapy(TM) from concept through product development and subsequently completed five invitro blood purification studies, which validated the ability of Sigyn Therapy(TM) to extract 12 different therapeutic targets from human blood plasma. As a result of these study outcomes, Sigyn Therapy is a candidate to treat a wide range of pathogen-associated disorders that are not addressed with drug therapies. The company also completed animal studies at the University of Michigan and then collaborated with a leading dialysis organization to establish the treatment protocol, site locations and principal investigators for first-in-human studies of Sigyn Therapy,” a recent article reads.“We believe Sigyn Therapy has an unprecedented capability to simultaneously clear deadly inflammatory mediators and pathogenic sources of life-threatening inflammation from human blood,” Sigyn Therapeutics CEO Jim Joyce is quoted as saying.

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage, medical-technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company's therapeutic candidates are designed to overcome clearly defined limitations in healthcare. These include the ImmunePrep(TM) platform, ChemoPrep(TM), ChemoPure(TM) and Sigyn Therapy(TM). ImmunePrep is a development-stage commercialization platform to enhance and extend the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, which account for nine of the top 15 best-selling cancer treatment drugs. ChemoPrep is designed to optimize the delivery of chemotherapy, the most commonly administered drug to treat cancer, while ChemoPure extracts off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce patient toxicity. Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology being advanced to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders. To date, in vitro studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to reduce the circulating prevalence of 12 different pathogen and inflammatory-disease targets from human blood plasma. Based on these outcomes, candidate treatment indications include community-acquired pneumonia, endotoxemia, drug-resistant viral and bacterial infections, and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. First-in-human feasibility studies of Sigyn Therapy plan to enroll end-stage renal disease (“ESRD”) patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation, which are highly prevalent and associated with increased mortality in the ESRD population. For more information, visit the company's website at .

