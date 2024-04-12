               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Weather: Chances Of Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Next Week


4/12/2024 2:02:36 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The country is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall this coming week that may turn into thundery at times, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has said.

In a statement, QMD stated:

Meanwhile, the weather forecast tomorrow, April 13, says cloudy Saturday with chances of scattered rain that may be accompanied with thunder.

Today, Turayna area recorded the highest temperature at 35°C.

Civil Aviation Authority (Meteorological Department) calls on everyone to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms, and to check weather updates from official sources.

