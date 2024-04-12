Qatar Weather: Chances Of Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Next Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The country is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall this coming week that may turn into thundery at times, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has said.
In a statement, QMD stated:
Meanwhile, the weather forecast tomorrow, April 13, says cloudy Saturday with chances of scattered rain that may be accompanied with thunder.
Today, Turayna area recorded the highest temperature at 35°C.
Civil Aviation Authority (Meteorological Department) calls on everyone to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms, and to check weather updates from official sources.
