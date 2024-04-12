King Charles Wants To See Archie, Lilibet Likely To Invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Balmoral This Summer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Since the news of King Charles battling cancer, there have been speculations about reconciliation in the royal family. Now, a report by Page Six has stated that the King is likely to consider inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle this summer as he is 'desperate' to meet his grandkids Archie and Lilibet.

Every year, the monarch enjoys retiring to the Scottish countryside with family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. This year is likely to be different.A royal insider has told Page Six,“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short.”Also Read: Meghan Markle named UK's least favourite royal; Kate Middleton is most favourite after cancer diagnosisThe insider further explained why Barmoral could be an excellent location to resolve the royal rift. He added,“Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”Archie and Lilibet, the grandchildren of King Charles, have not spent much time with the Royal family. Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Soon after that, on January 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their controversial decision to step back from their royal duties, commonly referred to as 'Megxit', and settle in the US Read: Future of British Monarchy 'hangs by a thread that is Kate Middleton' this royal expert believesLilibet, named after the childhood name of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was born on June 4, 2021. Both Archie and Lilibet have dual citizenship in the UK and the US Read: Kate Middleton cancer: Will the royal family reconcile with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Insider says 'totally possible'Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were trying to end the conflict with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reportedly, William and Kate had asked them to bring their children to the UK. Tom Quinn told the Daily Mail that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit the Royal family. However, the author added that Meghan refused to bring her children to the UK.

Notably, on March 22, Kate revealed the reason for her disappearance and said that she was receiving treatment for cancer.

