Food Allergy Pipeline Landscape Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 30+ Companies And 35+ Pipeline Drugs

This report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 35+ pipeline drugs in Food Allergies pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Food Allergies pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Food Allergies treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Food Allergies commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Food Allergies collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Food Allergies Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Food Allergies report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Food Allergies Emerging Drugs

Viaskin Peanut: DBV technologies Investigational Viaskin Peanut therapeutic treatment is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPITT. This potential new class of immunotherapey is designed to work by delivering allergens to the immune system through intact skin using our proprietary Viaskin technology. For those patients facing potentially life-threatening food allergies, this potential immunotherapy treatment aims to desensitize them to allergens by delivering compounds in small quantities into the outer layers of the skin. The investigational EPIT aims to target specific epidermal dendritic cells, called Langerhans cells. Pre-clinical research has shown that these cells capture antigens and migrate to the lymph node in order to activate the immune system.

Omalizumab: Genentech Omalizumab is a recombinant, humanized, monoclonal antibody against human immunoglobulin E (IgE), which treats asthma and chronic idiopathic urticaria symptoms by limiting the allergic response Label. It inhibits IgE binding to receptors on mast cells and basophils, blocking the IgE-mediated secretion of inflammatory mediators from these cells. Omalizumab, manufactured by Genentech, was first FDA approved in 2003 to treat adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe persistent allergic asthma which is not controlled by inhaled steroids. Since its U.S. approval, more than 200,000 patients older than 12 with allergic asthma have been treated. In September 2018, a new prefilled syringe formulation of this drug was approved by the FDA. Genentech and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation are working closely with NIAID and the Consortium of Food Allergy Research to start a potentially pivotal study assessing the efficacy and safety of Xolair in multiple food allergies. It is currently being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development for treating Peanut Allergy patients.

Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dupilumab is a human monoclonal antibody that is an interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor alpha antagonist. Dupilumab is designed by Regeneron using VelocImmune technology. It is an immunoglobulin G4 subclass human monoclonal antibody that work by blocking the IL-4 and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signalling by binding to the IL-4 receptor alpha subunit, which is shared by the IL-4 and IL-13 receptor complexes. It is a potential monotherapy administered subcutaneously to the pedantic patients with peanut allergy.

ADP101: Alladapt Immunotherapeutics ADP101 is a proprietary, standardized, oral immunotherapy drug candidate that is being studied for the treatment of food allergy to one or more foods. ADP101 is formulated to consistently deliver a well-characterized investigational drug product sourced from the most commonly allergenic food groups and designed to be administered as part of a clinically monitored dosing protocol. The goal of oral immunotherapy is to induce a state of clinically meaningful desensitization to food proteins, defined as the absence of moderate or severe allergic reaction following the ingestion of small but potentially dangerous amounts of food. ADP101 is based on an intellectual property estate that includes patents and accompanying clinical data licensed from Stanford University.

Report Highlights



A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Food Allergies.

In the coming years, the Food Allergies market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Food Allergies R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Food Allergies treatment market. Several potential therapies for Food Allergies are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Food Allergies market size in the coming years. This in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Food Allergies) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Players



DBV technologies

Genentech

Camallergy

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Prota Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Astrazeneca

DBV Technologies

Aimmune Therapeutics (Nestle)

InnoUp Farma

Cour Pharmaceuticals

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

Vedanta Biosciences

Siolta Therapeutics

Aravax

Intrommune Therapeutics

GI Innovation

HAL Allergy

Xencor

BlueWillow Biologics

Mabylon

Allergy Therapeutics

ASIT biotech

ALK ASIT biotech

Key Products



Viaskin Peanut

Omalizumab

CA002

Ligelizumab

PRT100

Dupilumab

Acalabrutinib

DBV135 (Viaskin Milk)

AR201

INP20

CNP-201

ADP101

VE 416

STMC-103H

PVX108

INT301

GI 301

HAL-MPE1 AIMab 7195

Peanut Allergy Therapeutic Vaccine Allergy Programs:



Peanut Allergy- VLP Peanut

pnt-ASIT+TM

Peanut program Research Programme

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Molecule Type



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine



Food Allergies Report Insights



Food Allergies Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Food Allergies Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

