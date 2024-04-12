100-Truck Food Convoy Arrives In Gaza Today

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra)-- On Friday, a convoy of 100 Jordanian food aid trucks crossed the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing into the Gaza Strip.The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said this convoy aims to relieve the mounting humanitarian strain on Gaza Strip residents, who are severely lacking in food and medical supplies.Shibli emphasized Jordan's dedication to removing all barriers to our brothers' relief in Gaza and making sure that help reaches those who deserve it.This is Jordan's second convoy this Eid al-Fitr, increasing the total number of trucks transported there to 205. Since the start of the crisis, Jordan has provided 887 vehicles.