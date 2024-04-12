(MENAFN- Baystreet) Today's Most Active Stocks: Rallybio, Nikola, Ginkgo Bioworks, and AMD

JPMorgan Chase Earnings Beat Forecasts On Top And Bottom LinesWells Fargo's Profit Rises 14% During First QuarterMarkets Snapped Back: What Happens NextFriday Earnings Watch: More than Banks Previous Articles Chris Lau - Friday, April 12, 2024

These are the Stocks to Watch Today

Markets will watch the Magnificent Seven this morning. They are looking for Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) both up by over 4%, and Amazon (AMZN) at an all-time high, to rise again today.

Trouble looms for traditional sectors, however. Nasdaq has strong buying momentum while the Dow Jones is struggling. Dow's biggest index constituents have business headwinds. For example, 3M (MMM) has to resolve lawsuits. Its $6 billion settlement related to the earplug is in the final approval phase.

Fortunately, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are helping to prop the Dow. This offsets the 18.35% drop in shares of Boeing (BA), energy firm Chevron (CVX) down by 4.3%, and Coca-Cola (KO) down by 5.6%.

Investors skeptical about the stretched valuations of tech stocks may buy companies in traditional businesses. McDonald's (MCD) was down by 5.6% last year. It keeps raising the prices of its food items as customers come back. DIY home supply firm Home Depot (HD) gained nearly 20% in the last year. Consumers are willing to shop at Home Depot to maintain their homes.

In the banking sector, expect trading volume for JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) to rise. They post results today. Additionally, watch BlackRock (BLK) and State Street (STT). Their share price pulled back ahead of results.









