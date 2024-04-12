Ukraine Needs More Patriots And Missiles For Them, And Partners Know It - Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) "Kinzhal" missiles are extremely difficult to shoot down, so Ukraine needs more Patriot systems and missiles for them, and international partners are aware of these needs.

Ilya Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the United News telethon, commenting on information about ammunition for air defense systems, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Of course, we have to understand first of all that Ukraine does not produce these systems and ammunition for them on its own, so of course we need more missiles. We cannot replenish our stockpiles on our own, we cannot manufacture these missiles on our own. That is why our partners are aware of our need, they know how many missiles we have and how many more we need. However, there is no need to panic, as you can see today's result, how our mobile firing groups have worked," Yevlash said.

He reminded that at night the Defense Forces shot down 16 out of 17 "Shaheds", and the day before the air defense also showed a good result in shooting down enemy targets.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that it is extremely difficult to shoot down Kinzhal missiles, so Ukraine needs more Patriot systems.

"We need a large number of Patriot systems, we never get tired of talking about it. This is the only weapon that can currently effectively counter the enemy's powerful air attack capabilities. Of course, we are looking forward to the delivery of these air defense systems by our partners," Yevlash said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Yevlash said that 25 Patriot air defense systems are needed to protect Ukrainian cities from enemy attacks .

Photo: t.me/Pavliuk_KSV