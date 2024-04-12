Mafia Atiq Ahmed's Benami Property Unearthed, Four Booked

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, April 12 (IANS) The Prayagraj police have filed a case against four aides of slain mafia Atiq Ahmed for allegedly pressurising a fourth-class worker, in whose name Atiq had purchased property worth crores of rupees, to transfer the property.

The police have booked the four, namely, Javed Khan, Kamran Khan, Faraz Ahmed Khan and Shahnaz Khan.

Atiq had reportedly purchased benami properties worth crores of rupees in the name of Shyamji Saroj, a Nawabganj resident, who used to work for the mafia don.

The property is recorded in revenue records and the four accused were forcing Shyamji Saroj to transfer the property in their names.

The victim complained to the police after which action was initiated.

Further details are awaited.