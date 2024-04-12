Iranian, Pakistani Presidents Stress Need To Support Joint Action

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need to support joint action in all fields and increase the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges of the two countries.

This came during a phone call between them today, according to Iran's IRNA news agency.

During the call, the Pakistani President expressed his concern about the humanitarian crisis and the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

