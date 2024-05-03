Turkiye Suspends Export-Import Operations With Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye has completely stopped export-import transactions withIsrael.

According to Azernews , the Ministry of Trade ofTurkiye has released information about this.

"The implementation of the second stage of measures taken at thestate level has started, export-import operations with Israel havebeen suspended for all product groups," the ministry said in astatement.

It was noted that the current ban will remain in effect untilthe Israeli government allows the uninterrupted delivery ofhumanitarian aid to Gaza.