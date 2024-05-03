               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkiye Suspends Export-Import Operations With Israel


5/3/2024 12:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye has completely stopped export-import transactions withIsrael.

According to Azernews , the Ministry of Trade ofTurkiye has released information about this.

"The implementation of the second stage of measures taken at thestate level has started, export-import operations with Israel havebeen suspended for all product groups," the ministry said in astatement.

It was noted that the current ban will remain in effect untilthe Israeli government allows the uninterrupted delivery ofhumanitarian aid to Gaza.

MENAFN03052024000195011045ID1108169254


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search