EU At OSCE: Path To Peace In Ukraine Lies In Withdrawal Of Russian Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union emphasizes that the path to a just and lasting peace lies through Russia's complete and unconditional withdrawal of all its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

That's according to an EU statement that was read out at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Ukrinform reports.

"We reiterate that the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is for the aggressor, Russia, to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", the statement reads.

The EU added that it would continue intensive global outreach efforts and cooperation with Ukraine and other partners "to ensure the widest possible international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace and the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula, based on the UN Charter."

The European Union once again called on Russia to uphold international law and to comply with its international commitments, inter alia by immediately and unconditionally releasing all arbitrarily detained civilians, including the three SMM staff members, and "granting Ukrainian POWs the protection and humane treatment they are entitled to under international law."

"Accountability will be ensured and justice will be served for all the victims of Russian aggression," the statement said.