Does Independent Journalism Have A Future?

The spread of disinformation and propaganda has also played a major role in diminishing public trust in the media. State-sponsored information manipulation has always existed before the Internet age, but the advance of technology has accelerated the problem.

In a world where we are inundated with information and anyone can create and publish information at just a click of a button, distinguishing between trustworthy and false information becomes overwhelmingly difficult. Again, China tops the chart for being the biggest spreader of propaganda at home and abroad, especially in its home Asia-Pacific region.



Arguably, the biggest threat to independent journalism is the collapse of the media market. Across the globe, media outlets have been forced to shut as advertisers move their ad dollars to Big Tech. Major publications such as the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times have struggled financially, even after they had been bought by billionaires .

Since 2016, ad revenues for the publishing sector have decreased by half while Big Tech, including Alphabet, Amazon and Meta alone, is estimated to take US$4 of every $10 from ads spent globally. Over the years, media outlets have been forced to shift their business models to rely heavily on Big Tech platforms for revenues. But just as they seem to have figured out the new ad ecosystem, Big Tech is now divorcing from the news industry.

The implications of this decline for emerging democracies and non-democratic countries are major. In the Asia-Pacific, the media landscape is overshadowed by self-censorship. Media outlets must toe their editorial line to remain open or face government-forced closure .

From Afghanistan to Myanmar, journalists have had to flee to safety and/or operate underground to get news to the public. The once vibrant media landscape in Cambodia has been reduced to two small independent outlets that can barely report on any issues without risking closure.

In the Pacific, China has been making concerted efforts to inch its influence over the media, including a recent report that discovered an official at the Chinese embassy in the Solomon Islands had attempted to provide its own narrative of the Taiwan election to local media on the island nation.



The lack of a financially viable business model further puts media outlets in the Asia-Pacific at risk of domestic and foreign influence. In India,“all the mainstream media are now owned by wealthy businessmen close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, according to the World Press Freedom Index analysis, while China uses content-sharing tactics to spread Beijing narratives abroad including in places like Indonesia.

Unfortunately, many remaining outlets in the region also rely heavily on donor funding to operate. The vulnerability of independent media leaves a vacuum in the information ecosystem, and citizens bear the brunt of that loss. They lack fact-based information to help them make informed decisions.



Across the Asia-Pacific and beyond, Internews works to address these challenges on multiple fronts.