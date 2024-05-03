DXB Returns To Normal Operations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) returned to normal this afternoon after the overnight disruptions caused by unsettled weather, an airport spokesperson said late Thursday evening (May 2).



"We're pleased to confirm that DXB returned to normal operations this afternoon following overnight disruptions caused by unsettled weather. There have been no additional cancellations or diversions reported, and all terminals are now operating smoothly," said the spokesperson.

Adverse weather conditions across the UAE impacted flight operations to and from Dubai, resulting in delays, diversions, and cancellations on May 2.

A Dubai International Airport (DXB) spokesperson confirmed a total of 13 flights were cancelled Thursday morning. Moreover, five inbound flights were diverted overnight.

“Dubai Airports confirms that due to unsettled weather conditions, five inbound flights were diverted overnight. Additionally, nine arrivals and four outbound flights were cancelled,” the spokesperson explained.

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia were impacted by the adverse weather conditions, resulting in delays, cancellations, and diversions. Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has cancelled flights to several destinations including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore and Johannesburg.

Emirates' sister concern flydubai was also forced to delay and cancel several departures from its home base in Dubai International, including those to Pakistan, Bahrain, Iran, and India. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways' operations were also delayed.



Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has also advised passengers to plan extra time for travel to its hubs in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

-B