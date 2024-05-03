Ukrainian Special Forces Destroy Enemy Buk Missile Launcher In Sumy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 launcher in the Sumy sector.

According to Ukrinform, the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a relevant video .

The report says that operators of one of the SOF units spotted an enemy Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Sumy sector.



"The SOF operators inflicted fire on the targets with attack drones. The occupiers tried in vain to extinguish the fire and save the equipment. As a result of the strike, the launcher with six missiles was destroyed, and the Buk-M1 system was damaged," the SOF command said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 30, operators of the Special Operations Forces destroyed two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in the Sumy region.

Photo: Youtube video screenshot