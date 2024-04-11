Enemy Fired Grad Rocket Launchers At Police Officers Who Brought Aid To Residents Of Makiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked civilians and police officers with Grad multiple rocket launchers during a humanitarian aid drive to Makiivka, Luhansk region. Four law enforcement officers were injured.

This was reported by the police of Luhansk region on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In Makiivka, when the locals were communicating with their relatives via Starlink, the occupiers fired on the settlement from the Grad multiple rocket launcher system. The shells exploded near the villagers and police officers," the statement said.

Despite the fact that the front line is constantly changing, Luhansk police continue to help their fellow citizens. Today, police brought bread and tarpaulins from the Krasnorechensk military administration to residents of Makiivka and Hrekivka.

"Fortunately, no one among the locals was injured. As a result of the shelling, four police officers sustained acupuncture injuries, all of them were provided with medical assistance," the police added.

Given the situation, police urge local residents not to neglect their lives and health and evacuate to safer regions.

As Ukrinfor reported, Russian invaders are attacking the liberated villages of Luhansk region from the air.