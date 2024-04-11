Relay Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming fireside chats:





Stifel 2024 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. PT



The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics' website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in drug discovery. Its DynamoTM platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics' initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit or follow us on Twitter .

