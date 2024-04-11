               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Demographic Disaster May Have An Unappreciated Upside


(MENAFN- Asia Times) During the coming decades, it may become increasingly difficult to induce Americans to help defend any of the increasingly numerous countries with
birth rates far too low to replace their population, even if
country in question is democratically governed.

There is scant evidence that a country's having a birth rate far lower than is needed to replace itspopulation now diminishes Americans' willingness to help it defend itself. US Senator JD Vance, speaking on the Senate floor on February 12 to oppose further US military aid to Ukraine, pointed out that“not a single country – not even the US – within the NATO alliance has birthrates at replacement level.” But did not mention Ukraine's birth rate, which is lower than that of any NATO country save Malta.

However, American pundit David P. Goldman, in essays about Taiwan and Ukraine published by Asia Times in October 2021 and January 2022 , suggested that those polities' very low birth rates might warrant limiting Western military support for them. That may be a harbinger of things to come.

The global demographic predicament

In recent decades, the birth rate of nearly every country in the world has fallen. Nothing suggests that this trend might be reversed in the foreseeable future.

Starting in the 1970s, more and more rich or middle-income countries have come to have total fertility rates (a TFR is the average lifetime number of live births per woman) much lower than are needed to replace the population. Save for Israel and Saudi Arabia, no rich country now has a TFR above 2.1, which is the rate needed for population replacement if child mortality is low and the female proportion of live births is not artificially diminished.

Countries with TFRs now near or below 1.3 are concentrated in East Asia and southern and eastern Europe. They include:

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Spain and Thailand (TFRs of about 1.3);
  • Ukraine, China, Malta, and Macau (1.2 to 1.1); and
  • Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea (1.0 to 0.7).

Many other counties – including the Western Hemisphere's Canada and Chile and Europe's Albania, Austria, Belarus, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Switzerland – now have TFRs of around 1.4 or 1.5.

In 2022, only one continent, Africa, had a TFR above 2.1. Africa's TFR was about 4.2; Oceania's about 2.1; Asia's about 1.9; Latin America's about 1.8; Northern America's about 1.6; and Europe's about 1.5.

Some of the socio-economic benefits of fertility decline to a below-replacement level – notably freeing more women to work outside the home, and either reducing expenditures on child-raising and education or enabling children to be better-educated at no additional cos – ensue immediately or quickly.

In contrast, the adverse effects ensue with a lag of 20 or more years. One such effect is ever fewer people of military age and working age.

Another is a decades-long increase, to a lastingly higher level, in the elderly population relative to the working-age population and hence in the share of GDP spent on pensions and care for the elderly. For decades, people too old to work also increasingly outnumber people too young to work, so the working-age proportion of the population shrinks, despite a declining below-working-age proportion of the population.

Only countries that already had low fertility in the 1990s are now suffering these
lagged
adverse effects.

