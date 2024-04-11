Barista Announces The Launch Of Its Mango Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2024 - Barista, the pioneer of coffee culture in India, announces the launch of its Mango Festival, celebrating the vibrancy of the king of fruits throughout the summer season. Barista has introduced two delectable offerings that will soothe your taste buds and refresh your palate: Alphonso Thick Shake and Alphonso Delight Gateau.



The Alphonso Delight Gateau is a mouthwatering dessert that combines the rich flavor of fresh Alphonso mangoes packed within a gateau pastry, creating a delightful mix of flavors and textures.



Complementing the Gateau is the Alphonso Thick Shake, a refreshing beverage that blends Alphonso mangoes with Barista proprietary recipe, delivering a burst of tropical goodness with every sip. The Alphonso Thick Shake is sure to be a hit among mango lovers.



Mr. Rajat Agarwal, CEO, Barista Coffee, says "The Mango Festival portrays Barista's innovation and quality, offering customers a unique and delightful experience. "Mangoes are an integral part of Indian summers, and we're excited to introduce the new mango treats that truly capture their essence."



Both the Alphonso Thick Shake and Alphonso Delight Gateau will be available at all Barista outlets in India.



About Barista Coffee:



Established in the year 2000, Barista Coffee Company is the pioneer of coffee culture in India. The Barista Cafe chain delivers a true coffee experience in a warm, friendly, and relaxed environment. It provides a comfortable place for people to unwind over interesting conversations and a hot cup of coffee. Besides India, cafes are located across the islands of Sri Lanka and Maldives.

