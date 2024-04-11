South Korea's PM Offers Resignation Following Election Loss

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and several other senior officials offered their resignations to President Yoon Suk-yeol today following the heavy defeat suffered by the ruling party in parliamentary elections.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the President pledged to reform state affairs to reflect the will of the people after the ruling People Power Party's crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections held yesterday.

In turn, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that the government would enhance cooperation with new members of the National Assembly, whose four-year term is set to begin next month.

The main opposition Democratic Party won 161 seats out of 265 directly contested seats, while the ruling People Power Party secured only 90 seats. Together with its affiliate, the Democratic Party won a total of 175 seats, while the People Power Party and its affiliate obtained 108 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly.

