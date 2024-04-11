3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum To Close On Specific Dates For U23 Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Access to the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum (QOSM) will be restricted on certain days until the end of this month, according to the museum's announcement on social media.

The iconic 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum is located in the vicinity of the Khalifa International Stadium, which will be hosting several matches for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024. During match days, the museum will be closed for an influx of fans expected to flock the area and the stadium for the games.

"Due to some AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 matches being held at Khalifa International Stadium, access to the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum (QOSM) will be restricted from April 10 till 30," QOSM said on social media.

It further advised visitors to take note of the closure dates starting on April 12, 2024. Other dates included: April 16 to 17, April 19 to 20, April 22 to 23, and April 26.

"Additionally, there will be no on-site parking. Visitors must pre-purchase their tickets, ready for museum security to check," it also added.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 is slated to kick off on Monday, April 15, 2024, with sixteen teams vying for glory. The first match of the tournament will begin at 4pm on April 15 between Australia and Jordan at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. This will be followed by a 6:30pm match between hosts Qatar and Indonesia at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.