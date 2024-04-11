Missing Kota Girl Student Traced From Gujarat's Morbi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) A teenager, who went missing after leaving her home for school in Rajasthan's Kota two weeks back, has been brought back by the police and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit from Gujarat's Morbi district, a police official said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Kota, Amrita Duhan said that the mother of the 14-year-old student had registered a complaint at RK Puram police station on March 28 reporting that her daughter had left home for school in the morning, but did not return.

A case was registered and a joint team of RK Puram police station and the anti-human trafficking unit was formed to search for the missing girl. The team compiled technical information and intelligence from informers and then received a tip that the girl was in the Lalpar area of Morbi.

A team reached the spot, found the girl there, and brought her back to Kota. The girl was presented before the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday.

Police said that further investigation is continuing in the matter and legal action will be taken as per the facts that come to light.