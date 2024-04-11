Boston Hemp Inc Secures Position As The Nation's Largest Supplier Of Exotic Indoor Thca Flower And Extracts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Boston Hemp Inc, a leading player in the hemp industry, proudly announces its achievement of being recognized as the nation's largest supplier of exotic indoor THCa flower and extracts. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Boston Hemp Inc has rapidly emerged as a key player in the thriving market for federally legal, exotic THCa flower and THCa extracts.

The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge extraction processes. Boston Hemp Inc prides itself on delivering premium indoor THCa flower and THCa extracts, meeting the growing demand from consumers seeking high-quality and natural alternatives in all 50 states.

As the hemp and cannabis industry continues to evolve, Boston Hemp Inc remains at the forefront, constantly pushing boundaries and setting new standards. The company's success is not only attributed to its superior products but also to its unwavering commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the nation's largest supplier of premium, indoor THCa flower and extracts at affordable and competitive prices. This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and our commitment to delivering excellence in every product we offer," said John Mannarino, Business Development Director at Boston Hemp Inc.

Boston Hemp Inc invites consumers, retailers, and industry partners to explore its wide range of exotic THCa flower and extracts, showcasing the finest in quality and purity backed by third party certificates of analysis on all products listed at BostonHempInc . With a focus on customer satisfaction, the company looks forward to continuing its growth and impact in the hemp and cannabis industry where it has played a significant and pivotal role for over 7 years.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ryan Rollo

Head of US Sales and Operations

...

781-924-1011

BostonHempInc

About Boston Hemp Inc :

Boston Hemp Inc is a leading provider of premium hemp products, specializing in federally legal, exotic indoor THCa flower and extracts. Committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, the company has positioned itself as a trusted name in the rapidly growing hemp and cannabis industry for over 7 years.

Connect with Boston Hemp Inc

Website: BostonHempInc

Social Media: @boston_hempire on Instagram

